Mary Catherine Lingk, age 81, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her son’s home in Dodgeville. She was born on April 21, 1942, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Francis and Catherine (Hamele) Welsh.
Mary Catherine graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in Portage in 1960. She obtained her B.A. in Music and English from the UW-Madison, followed by her master’s in education from Edgewood College.
Mary was united in marriage to Gerhard "Jerry" Lingk on April 2, 1966. She worked as an English Teacher and mentor for Middleton Alternative Senior High (M.A.S.H.) and the Alternative Learning Program in McFarland. In these roles Mary was a parental figure to many children, with whom she had a very strong bond.
Mary was an avid gardener, reader and animal lover. She was passionate about listening to and performing beautiful music, as a vocalist and pianist. Her animals had a special place in her heart, especially Cookie, Jade, Biddy, Percy, Rosey, Sunshine, Kelly, Chelsea and Yeagher.
Mary Catherine is survived by her son, Blair (Jen Squire) Lingk; four grandchildren, Gabe Lingk, Maddy Lingk, Sophia Lingk and Alex Lingk; and brother, Michael Welsh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in March 2023; parents; son, David Francis Lingk; and brother, Daniel Welsh.
A date and time for a celebration of life will be shared at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Simpson Street Free Press. Mary’s family would also like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care.