Mary Catherine Lingk

Mary Catherine Lingk, age 81, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her son’s home in Dodgeville. She was born on April 21, 1942, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Francis and Catherine (Hamele) Welsh.

Mary Catherine graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in Portage in 1960. She obtained her B.A. in Music and English from the UW-Madison, followed by her master’s in education from Edgewood College.