Mary Camilla Anderson

Mary Camilla Anderson (Peterson) was born on September 1, 1944, in rural southern Wisconsin at Shullsburg Hospital. Having lost both her parents (Clarence Peterson and Vera Dunn) at a young age, early life did not start easy for her. She spent her teen years in the Town of Darlington where she graduated high school. Having a very humble background with little to her name, a young adult Mary chose to move with her husband, Charles Anderson (Married October 13, 1962,) to the Capital City Madison to create and raise a family.

Through hard work and a generous spirit, Mary became well known in the state and beyond for her passion for service. She was incredibly proud of having been the Director of the South Central Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association, receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Social Work from the University of Wisconsin, speaking before US lawmakers in Washington DC related to her work with the Alzheimer’s Association, and receiving the Jefferson Award for Public Service, to name some of her accomplishments.

