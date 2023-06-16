Mary Camilla Anderson (Peterson) was born on September 1, 1944, in rural southern Wisconsin at Shullsburg Hospital. Having lost both her parents (Clarence Peterson and Vera Dunn) at a young age, early life did not start easy for her. She spent her teen years in the Town of Darlington where she graduated high school. Having a very humble background with little to her name, a young adult Mary chose to move with her husband, Charles Anderson (Married October 13, 1962,) to the Capital City Madison to create and raise a family.
Through hard work and a generous spirit, Mary became well known in the state and beyond for her passion for service. She was incredibly proud of having been the Director of the South Central Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association, receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Social Work from the University of Wisconsin, speaking before US lawmakers in Washington DC related to her work with the Alzheimer’s Association, and receiving the Jefferson Award for Public Service, to name some of her accomplishments.
Mary again encountered hardship later in life when she had a debilitating stroke which led to paralysis on her right side. True to her nature, she remained determined to live a full and independent life according to her vision.
Above all, Mary was known for her incredible capacity to care and to make you feel loved. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, family member, and friend. It is not an exaggeration to say that, through her hard work and selflessness, Mary has touched the lives of thousands.
After a long struggle with heart disease in her late years, Mary’s life ended peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Mary is survived by her children, Patricia Castillo (Bill Castillo) and Neil Anderson (Noelle Ambrose); her grandchildren, Cody (Hannah Castillo), Beau, Payton, Duncan, Tristan, Aislinn, Shaw, and Cruz; her great-grandchildren, Bailey, Emilia, Shepherd, and Palmer; her sister, Fabian Meyers; her brother in law, Fred Fink and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Anderson; and her siblings, Justine Hicks, Alberta Milestone, Frances Fink, and Raymond Peterson.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2023 at Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Rd., Madison, WI. A visitation will take place at the church, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.