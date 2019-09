Mary C. Taylor, 70 of Mauston passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at university Hospital in Madison.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston.

Friends may call on Friday, September 27th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.

A full obituary will be appearing later.