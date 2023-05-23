Mary C. Skog

Mary C. Skog, age 65 of rural South Wayne, WI passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born November 19, 1957 in Omaha, NE the daughter of Carl and Claire (Moriarity) Cihal. Mary grew up in Omaha, NE, where she graduated from Rancalli Catholic High School. She attended the University of Nebraska - Omaha, where she received her undergraduate degree. Mary continued her education and pursued her love for animals at Iowa State University, where she became a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

For many years, Mary worked as a small animal veterinarian in the Tri-State area, where she gained the trust and appreciation of her clients and community. She was nationally recognized as a breeder of Standard Poodles.  Mary enjoyed showing her dogs at dog shows around the Midwest and grooming dogs, which allowed her to share her expertise and love for animals with others.