Mary C. Skog, age 65 of rural South Wayne, WI passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born November 19, 1957 in Omaha, NE the daughter of Carl and Claire (Moriarity) Cihal. Mary grew up in Omaha, NE, where she graduated from Rancalli Catholic High School. She attended the University of Nebraska - Omaha, where she received her undergraduate degree. Mary continued her education and pursued her love for animals at Iowa State University, where she became a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
For many years, Mary worked as a small animal veterinarian in the Tri-State area, where she gained the trust and appreciation of her clients and community. She was nationally recognized as a breeder of Standard Poodles. Mary enjoyed showing her dogs at dog shows around the Midwest and grooming dogs, which allowed her to share her expertise and love for animals with others.
Mary is survived by her loving family, which includes her son, Andrew (Shawna) Skog of Darlington; her three adored grandchildren, Vincent, Tessa, and Sadie Skog; and her brother, Tim Cihal of Omaha, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, and the memories they shared together will be forever treasured.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Mary will be remembered for her openness to others. She supported people of all backgrounds and passionately cared for those closest to her. She loved animals of all kinds, and her dedication to her family was unwavering.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Fr. Luke Syse officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. with a Time of Family Remembrances to follow at 10:45 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family atwww.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
