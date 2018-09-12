MADISON-Mary C. "Connie" Ludy, age 57, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, of natural causes.

She was born on June 3, 1961, in Green Bay, the daughter of Jeanne (Hall) and Joseph Dorschel.

Connie graduated from UW-Stout in 1982. She was a dedicated professional who took pride in her business leadership skills. Her work ethic and talent as a business analyst led her to many positions around the country, most recently in Madison, near her sisters.

Connie was passionate about spending time with her family, especially her children, Emily and Neal. She was the family historian, a devoted Packers fan, and always there to cheer us on. Those who knew Connie well know that she died of a broken heart after the loss of her daughter, Emily.

Connie is survived by her son, Neal; five siblings, Greg (Katie), Matt (Joann), Ann (Dawn), Kate and Tina (Andrea); 13 nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jay; and daughter, Emily, in 2016.

A gathering to celebrate Connie will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Friday, Sept, 14, 2018.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



