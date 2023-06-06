Mary Anne Nelson

Mary Anne Nelson, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was born on May 19, 1944, in Marshfield, Wis., the daughter of Wendelin and Veronica (Schuld) Seidl.

Mary Anne graduated from Columbus High School in Marshfield, Wis. She worked in retail and customer service at Manchester’s cosmetology counter, H.C. Prange Co., Hallmark, West Towne Mall office, and at Communication Technology Industries. She married Richard Charles Nelson on May 31, 1965, in Marshfield, Wis.

