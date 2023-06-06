Mary Anne Nelson, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was born on May 19, 1944, in Marshfield, Wis., the daughter of Wendelin and Veronica (Schuld) Seidl.
Mary Anne graduated from Columbus High School in Marshfield, Wis. She worked in retail and customer service at Manchester’s cosmetology counter, H.C. Prange Co., Hallmark, West Towne Mall office, and at Communication Technology Industries. She married Richard Charles Nelson on May 31, 1965, in Marshfield, Wis.
She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and enjoyed attending family football, baseball, and basketball games, as well as track, cheer, and wrestling meets. Mary Anne also enjoyed watching Packer and Badger football, and traveling, especially to Connor’s Lake.
Mary Anne is survived by her husband, Dick; daughters, Anne Marie (Steve) Thompson and Michelle Anne (Tim) Wauer; grandchildren Justin Timothy (Alison) Wauer, Paige Marie (Erik) Lancaster-Boozell, Richard Carl Wauer, and Steven David Wauer; great-grandchildren Quinn, Scarlett, Luca, and Griffin; her beloved sister, Lois Umhoefer as well as many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and brother-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11:00 am on Wednesday June 7, 2023. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas or St. Jude’s. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.