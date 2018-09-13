Mary Ann Walsh, age 83, of Madison and Edgerton, died peacefully and unexpectedly on September 6, 2018 in Appleton.

Mary Ann was born on November 30, 1934 in Rio Creek, WI, daughter of the late Mildred and Edward Witcpalek. She was married for 56 years to the love of her life, Dr. LeRoy Walsh.

Mary Ann attended high school in Janesville and was the proud graduate of Milton College. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, supervising the blood chemistry lab. It was at St. Mary’s that Mary Ann met the love of her life, Dr. LeRoy Walsh. They were married on June 21, 1958 in Janesville. LeRoy preceded her in death in 2014.

Mary Ann devoted her life to her husband and five children. She was a fabulous cook and was known for her open kitchen and generous hospitality to anyone who walked through the door. Mary Ann was an enthusiastic Wisconsin sports fan, especially enjoying all things related to the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. Her signature fragrance was Chanel No.5 and she never started her day without a dab or spray or two . . . or three . . . or four!

Survivors include her five children: Mary Lee (Tom) Lehr of Appleton, Michael (LaToya) of Cedarburg, Mark and Matthew of Madison, and Martin (Jill Kelderman) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law Dr. Eugene Walsh of Madison, and extended family members in the Janesville area.

She was preceded in death by both her husband, LeRoy Walsh, and grandson, Nick Walsh.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 11AM at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave, Madison with Monsignor Charles Schluter officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service, with a luncheon following the service. A private family burial will be held in Janesville at a later date.

The family wishes to thank all old and new friends and the staff at American Grand Assisted Living, Neenah, for their prayers and respectful care for Mom as she dealt with the loss of “Doc” and the progression of dementia. We will be forever grateful for your love and support.