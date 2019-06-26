Mary Ann Sprecher, age 71, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg on June 25, 2019.

She was born in Mesa Az., on Dec. 12, 1947 to the late Norman J. and Evelyn J. (Powell) Clark. She attended and graduated from Baraboo High School; class on 1966. Following High School she attended Miltonvale Wesleyan College in Miltonvale, KS. She raised her 3 children at home before starting work in the kitchens at Spruce Street Elementary, Tower Rock and Sauk Prairie High Schools. A career she enjoyed for 24 years. She was known to bake and decorate delicious cakes and treats for her family and friends. Out of the kitchen she enjoyed camping, gardening, tending to her flowers, Gaither Band Music, American Pickers and the History Channel.

Most of all she enjoyed being the 1# mom and grandma to her family. She was an active member of the Graceway Church of Prairie du Sac, serving on different committees and a member of the Witwen Homemakers.

Mary Ann is survived by her three children, Greg (Wendy) Sprecher and their children, Jacob, Luke and Logan, Joel (Karlin) Sprecher and their children, Layna, Calla, and Graham, Angie (Paul) Perkins and their daughter, Taylor; siblings, Ron (Linda) Clark, and Norma Mineard; the father of her children, Dave E. (Ruth) Sprecher. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm on July 2, 2019 at Graceway Church, 65 13th St., Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until the time of service. A private interment will be held on Wed. July 3, in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

Mary Ann's family sincerely thanks Kayla Moses PA-C, Sauk Prairie Hospital, Sauk Prairie Ambulance Service, Maplewood Nursing Home, and the staff at Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care.

