Mary Ann Shower

Mary Ann (Hellenbrand) Shower passed away peacefully on Monday, September 24, 2018, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Hospital. She was born on July 26, 1926 to the late Anton and Kathrina (Ziegler) Hellenbrand.

On September 12, 1946, she married Robert James Shower at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton, WI and together they raised six children. Following her marriage, she was a faithful life-time member of St. Aloysius Church.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Robert (Joyce), Barbara (Victor), Larry (Vicky), Bev (Steve), Diane (Jim), and Mary (Tim);

13 grandchildren, Jodi, Brigitte, Marty (deceased), Genevieve, Neil, Bethany, Zachary, Nathan, Daniel, Seth, Roberta, Paul and Rebecca, along with

18 great-grandchildren who she loved dearly, her brother Delmer (Marion) Hellenbrand, her sister Theresa Kalscheuer and her sister-in-law Dorothy Hellenbrand.

In addition to her parents, husband and grandson, she was preceded in death by her siblings Leander(Verena), Wilfred, Harold, Albert (Ruth), Theodore (Elaine), Agatha (Joseph), Leona (Art), brother-in-law Kenneth, daughter-in-law Susan, and father and mother-in-law Johanna and Benjamin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 11:30 AM at St. Aloysius Church, 115 Madison Street, Sauk City, WI, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Lunch and fellowship after the burial at St. Aloysius School.

Education of the young was extremely important to Mom. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius School Tuition Fund.

The family wishes to express their most sincere thanks and appreciation to The Pines Assisted Living, Sauk Prairie EMS, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Hospital and Hooverson Funeral Home for the exceptional and compassionate care shown to their mom, especially during the last month.

Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma . .. Rest in Peace. We love you and will miss your love, wisdom and cinnamon rolls!