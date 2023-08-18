MADISON- Mary Ann Schnorenberg, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at BeeHive Homes of Oregon. She was born on March 30, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of Theodore and Margaret (Kostrzak) Christy.
Mary Ann graduated from Madison East High School in 1956. She married John “Jack” Schnorenberg on Feb. 6, 1973, in Reno, Nevada. She worked as a lab technician for St. Mary's Hospital, retiring in 1988.
Mary Ann adored her furry animals, her cat, Polo and Dachshunds, Rocky and Bonnie. She was a talented seamstress and loved crafting, and crocheting. Mary Ann enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash, Elvis and Willie Nelson and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. She liked going on trips to Las Vegas. Mary Ann was an amazing cook. She and Jack competed in Rib Fest where they won best of show on many occasions.
Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Charles "Chuck" (Marcia) Christy; and two sisters, Geraldine "Jerri" (Larry) Kieltyka and Margaret "Tooty" Clifton; eight nieces and five nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Schnorenberg; parents, Theodore and Margaret; sister, Lois Dunham, nephew, David Dunham; and brother-in-law, Don Clifton.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, with a luncheon to follow at 12 noon. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be gifted in Mary Ann’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.
A special thank you to BeeHive Homes in Oregon and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
