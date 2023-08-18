Mary Ann Schnorenberg

MADISON- Mary Ann Schnorenberg, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at BeeHive Homes of Oregon. She was born on March 30, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of Theodore and Margaret (Kostrzak) Christy.

Mary Ann graduated from Madison East High School in 1956. She married John “Jack” Schnorenberg on Feb. 6, 1973, in Reno, Nevada. She worked as a lab technician for St. Mary's Hospital, retiring in 1988.