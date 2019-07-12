WAUNAKEE - Mary Ann Kueffer, age 86 of Waunakee, passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

She is survived by her five children and two grandchildren.

Her service will be at St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am followed by a Mass. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

- Never Forget