Mary Ann Kast, 83, of Friendship, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 1st, 2023. The world was blessed with her birth in Philadelphia, Mississippi on August 23, 1940, to her mother and father Hazel and Lloyd Hall. She was married to her husband Gerald Kast on September 5, 1964, at Camp Roberts California. Mary had the absolute sweetest personality and more kindness in her heart than any one person you’d ever meet. She was gentle, caring and smiled a smile that came directly from her beautiful soul. Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and friend who raised her three sons to respect and appreciate the world around them. She cared for her family and those closest to her with admiration, dedication and was always ready to offer a kind word or a shoulder to cry on. Mary was always positive, showed an unbelievable resilience and perseverance that her children and grandchildren will carry with them for years to come.
Mary, the most loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother is survived by her husband, Gerald; sons, Clifford, Earl, Jason (Kasandra); grandsons Christopher, Samuel, Noah, and Liam; granddaughters Aurelia, Elizabeth, Jessica and Amanda; great grandchildren Conner and Selina.
A private burial will be held at the Brown Church Cemetery in Bear Valley, rural Richland County. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
