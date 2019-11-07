MADISON - Mary Ann Johnson, age 85, of McFarland, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on July 1, 1934, in Verona, the daughter of Edward and Mabel (Kisher) Westphal.

Mary was united in marriage to Gerald Johnson in September of 1952. Mary enjoyed playing cards, bowling and being with her friends. She cherished her time with her family, especially during holiday gatherings and she loved spending time with Gerald on their houseboat.

Mary is survived by her children, Karen (John) Wallace, Jean (Mark) von Allmen and Jerry (Dixie) Johnson; six grandchildren, John (Lisa) Wallace, Lindsay Wallace, Nick (Alyssa) von Allmen, Erica von Allmen, Katie Slater (fiancé, Ron Coppernall) and Casey (Kim) Johnson; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Westphal; sister, Esther Siebert; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; brothers, Orville and Delmer Westphal; and sisters, Evelyn Westphal, Donna Smith and Lois Egner.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

A funeral service will begin at 12 Noon, with a luncheon to follow. A private family burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Mary's family wishes to thank Leah Emerson for her care, support and being "the boss" and to the caregivers at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion.

