MUSCODA - Mary Ann Christian age 77 of Muscoda and formerly of Buena Vista Township passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018 at the Dycora Transitional Health Center in Muscoda.

She was born on December 12, 1940 in Buena Vista Township the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Wiedenfeld) Christian. Mary Ann is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A private graveside service was held in the Lone Rock Cemetery.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.