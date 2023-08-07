Mary Ann Anderson

Milton, WI/North Port, FL -- Mary Ann “Twig” Anderson, age 73, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 in Edgerton, WI. She was born on September 7, 1949 in Madison, WI the daughter of Emmett W. and Ruth Ann (Bailey) Terwilliger. Mary Ann grew up in Lancaster, WI. Mary Ann graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in education. On August 12, 1972, she was united in marriage to Todd W. Anderson in Lancaster, WI. Soon after Mary Ann and Todd married, they settled in Middleton, WI, where they raised their two daughters, Emily and Lexy. Mary Ann spent her 35 year career as an 8th grade English teacher at Orchard Ridge/Toki Middle School in Madison, WI. After her retirement in 2004, Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and travelling.
Mary Ann was involved in the Girl Scouts throughout her entire life, being a Girl Scout in her youth as well as a troop leader for both of her daughters. She was also active with the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), the national Zeta Phi Eta professional fraternity and Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was also a member of Milton United Methodist Church in Milton, WI as well as North Port United Church of Christ in Florida.
Mary Ann loved to laugh, especially with her family and close friends. She also loved movies, travelling, horses, Badger sports, saying, “rabbit” on the first of the month, and singing The Twelve Days of Christmas. Mary Ann also enjoyed reminiscing about fond memories and playing games.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily (Justin) Zampardi; grandchildren, Bailey, Vinny and Gabi; brother, Emmett (Carol) Terwilliger; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Todd; her daughter, Lexy; her parents; and her brother, Charlie Terwilliger.
A Celebration of Life will be held in both Wisconsin and Florida, at a later date. Those details will be published as soon as they are available.
Memorials may be made to Milton United Methodist Church or to North Port United Church of Christ.
Mary Ann’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Harbor Cove Community in North Port, Florida. There she found a special, supportive community that made her feel at home for the last ten years.