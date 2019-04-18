BREAKING NEWS

Mary A. Rothwell

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 07:58 AM CDT

MONONA-Mary A. Rothwell, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the start of the celebration on Monday.

A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

