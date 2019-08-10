Mary A. Fuchs, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on 8/8/2019 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo.

She was born at the Price Homestead in Ridgeway Township, Iowa County, WI, the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Ward) Price. She was a graduate of Barneveld High School in 1942, and earned a 2-year degree in Rural Education from UW Platteville in 1945, and completed her Bachelor's Degree in Education, also from Platteville, in 1956. She taught at Fairbanks rural school near Barneveld, at Barneveld Grade School, and at Grand Avenue School in Prairie du Sac for a total of 22 years. She was united in marriage to Wallace Fuchs on July 27, 1957, and they celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary together with friends and family on July 27, 2007.

Mary very much enjoyed teaching children, both in elementary education and in church, where she taught a Sunday School class for many years. Mary also enjoyed writing and directing the Christmas Program at church for nearly 40 years. She was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her passion for teaching never left her, and right up to the end, she would ask her son Andrew if he was getting A's in class.

Mary is survived by her son Andrew, and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wallace, two sisters Ruth Bawden and Esther Bawden, and one brother Ward Price.

Special thanks to St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo for their wonderful care of Mary over the past two years, and to Meadow View in Baraboo for their excellent care of Mary for two and half years before.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 309 Water St, Sauk City at 11:00AM on Friday, August 16. Burial will be at 2:00PM Friday at the Harrisburg Cemetery, Troy Township. There will be a visitation from 9AM until 11AM at the church on Friday before the service. Memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church.