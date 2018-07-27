Marvin L. "Marv" Thompson

Verona—Marvin LaVerne Thompson, 91, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2018, at Noel Manor assisted living facility in Verona, WI.

Marvin was born in the family farmhouse in Verona, WI., on March 23, 1927 to Bert and Pearl (nee Carpenter) Thompson. He spent his entire life working the land and living within a two-mile radius of his place of birth.

Marv is survived by his wife, Dolores “Cookie” (Koch) Thompson. He and Cookie farmed for 50 years just west of Verona. In January they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Marv and Cookie had and he is survived by three children: David (Carol) Thompson of Tracy, CA., Dale (Julie) Thompson of Verona, WI and Dawn (James) Weber of Delafield, WI. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Jordan Thompson of Verona, WI, Nicholas Thompson of Toledo, OH, Anna Thompson of Tracy, CA, and Maggie and Sarah Weber of Delafield, WI.

He is also survived by sister, Carol (Alex) Miller and sister-in-law, Shirley Knight. Also brother-in-law, Donald (Doris) Koch of Waunakee. Lastly, he is survived by 10 wonderful nieces and nephews who he cared for deeply.

Marv was a member of St James Lutheran Church, Verona.

The family wish to thank many people and caregivers over the last few years, especially; The various pastors of St James Lutheran Church, including Pastor Kurt Billings and Peter Narum; Caregivers Tyler (TJ), Lena, Jess, Julia and the entire staff of Noel Manor who allowed Dad and Mom to remain together with dignity and grace; Stacey, Karen and Rachel – SSM Health at Home Hospice; Diana Choles M.D., Laura Berkner PA-C - Dean Clinic; the staff of St. Mary’s Hospital and St Mary’s Care Center.

Marv enjoyed farming, FFA, “old time music”, family reunions, Badgers, Packers and Brewers sports. In later life, he enjoyed “eating out”, or anything where mom didn’t have to cook. He sacrificed much for the betterment and education of his family, and for that we are forever grateful.

Donations should be made to St James Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Foundation, or the charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main Street, Verona, with Rev. Kurt Billings officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-7 pm on Friday August 3, 2018 at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona and also from 10am until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Interment will be at Verona Cemetery, Verona, WI.

