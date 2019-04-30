MADISON- Marvin George Prue passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Marvin was born on July 12th, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, to Marvin Prue Sr. and Irene (Lane) Prue. He was raised in Pontiac, Michigan where he graduated from St. Frederick's High School. He also studied at the University of Detroit for two years. In addition to his studies, Marvin served honorably in the United States Army for two years.

In 1952, Marvin married the love of his life, Barbara and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage together. They met while Marvin was beginning his career in Chicago at an upscale clothing shop where he managed the shoe department. Barbara and her mother would come in every Friday night to buy shoes, and it was not long before the two fell in love. Marvin and Barbara moved to Madison, Wisconsin where they owned Woldenberg's clothing store for 30 years. Always a dedicated businessman, Marvin did not retire until the age of 83.

Marvin indulged in many hobbies including cars, boating, and traveling to New York to buy clothing and jewelry. Another hobby, but a love that Marvin and Barbara shared together was the Madison Symphony Orchestra; they attended together for many years. Marvin and Barbara enjoyed spending their winters at their condo in Marco Island, Florida, and was so grateful to have his son Michael look after the business while they were away. He and Barbara were members of the Madison Club for over 30 years as well as St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Marvin is survived by his son, Michael and two brothers, Charles Prue of Grand Blanc, Michigan, and Richard Prue of Sylvan Lake, Michigan. Marvin also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his cherished wife, Barbara.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

