Martin P. Schmitz age 59 of Plain passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on February 14, 1964 the son of John E. and Verda L. (Meister) Schmitz. Marty graduated from River Valley High School in 1982 and continued his education at the UW Madison working as a Industrial Engineer. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Marty was a Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan enjoying all sports. Survivors include his 7 siblings, Susan Penfield of Milwaukee, Rebecca (Dave) Zwettler of Plain, Sheila (Jeff) Baryenbruch of Spring Green, Stephanie (Mark) Krause of Nashville, TN, John J. Schmitz of Plain, Andrea Schmitz of New Glarus, Douglas Schmitz of Plain, 12 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Verda L. Schmitz, a sister, Mary Jill Schmitz and a brother-in-law, James Penfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. where a rosary will be prayed at 4:30m P.M. Visitation will be held again on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
