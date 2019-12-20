Martin James Jensen

APPLETON/MADISON/MARSHALL – Martin J. Jensen, age 81, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Martin was born on September 17, 1938 to Noble and Elsie (Spiedel) Jensen. He studied mathematics and physics at Lawrence University. Martin loved music and played in many bands including Big Daddy and the Digs, The Rockin' 50s, and too many to mention. He loved to play his guitar and recorded his own songs.

Martin is survived by his wife, Marylee; children, David, Stanton (Karen), Steven (Dussadee), Mark (Sarah), and Scott (Erica); grandchildren, Ashley and Aaron; great granddaughter, Melanie. He is further survived by other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at HARTWIG'S WATERLOO DINER, 111 N. Monroe Street, Waterloo from 1PM until 3PM.

A special thanks to Scott and Erica for their care and support of Marty. The family would also like to thank the staff of Cartwell Palliative Care and Agrace Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice.

