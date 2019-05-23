Martin J. "Marty" Poppe

Martin Johann Poppe was born to life on February 16, 1934 near Avon, South Dakota, the second son of German immigrants Cord and Adelheid (nee Ehlers) Poppe. He entered life eternal, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 85.

He was baptized in the name of the Triune God on March 11, 1934 in Zion Lutheran Church in Avon. In 1936 the Poppe family boarded a train destined for New York City, but disembarked at Boscobel, Wisconsin and farmed there until 1945 when they moved to Highland.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cord on April 9, 1975, his mother, Adelheid on June 29, 2001, an infant brother on September 24, 1932, a grandson, Baye Ryan Poppe on December 7, 2009 as well as many other relatives.

Martin affirmed his baptismal promises in the Rite of Confirmation in 1950 at Christ Lutheran Church, Highland. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Beth Mae Hanson, the daughter of Jonathan and Elizabeth (nee Gabler) Hanson on August 14, 1954, thus celebrating their 65th year of marriage. They farmed, side by side, their entire married life near Highland, and were very faithful members in their church. Martin and Beth Mae were blessed with a family of five children, 18 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Mae (Betty), his children Martin D. (Kim); Randal (Cinda); Terri (Larry) Bomkamp; Korena (Steve) Esser, and Donald (fiancé Crystal Buroker); 18 grandchildren, Michelle (Jamey) Shemak; Quinn (Nate) Flynn; Corey (Darcie) Poppe; Clarissa Lindholm; Elizabeth (Kevin) Miller; Sarah (Dave) Nihles; Rachel (Dan) Tredo; Jonathan Poppe; Nathanael (Molly) Poppe; Melissa (Josh) Wanek; Bobbi-Jo (Eric) Drone; Shonda (Brian) Pete; Jason (Sadie) Esser; Josh Esser; Ryan Poppe; Tana Poppe; Jesse Buroker and Haley Buroker; 30 great grandchildren, Christian, Jenna-Kate, Gavin, Taci Shemak; Kenan Poppe; Tierra Flynn; Cade and Carson Poppe; Raelynn Aide; Parker, Jacob and Ella Nihles; Madelyn and Emily Tredo; Zadok and Titus Poppe; Rylee, Grace and Kaycee Wanek; Joseph, Jaydon and Jillian Drone; Jaelyn, Beckum and Tenleigh Pete and Annayah Poppe; siblings, Anne Horn; John (Patricia) and Richard (Marianne); sister-in-law, Nyla (Robert) Heisz as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives in the US and Germany.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Highland. Pastor Dana Wilkie will officiate with burial in the Highland Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again on Saturday after 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

