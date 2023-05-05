Mineral Point – Martin E. Connell, age 89, of Mineral Point, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 surrounded by his family. Martin was born on April 22, 1934 in Jefferson, Missouri, a son of the late William and Lilie May (Odom) Connell.
Martin proudly served in the U.S. Army with the 115th Fighter Wing during the Korean War from 1952- 1954. His family was very proud of his service to our country and will never forget his personal sacrifices. On May 29, 1965, he married Carol Johnston in Dodgeville. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2012.
Martin worked for the Iowa County Highway Department for 29 years as a patrolman until his retirement. He also served the Iowa County Sherriff’s Department for 24 years and was a founding member of the Iowa County Posse. He loved fishing, hunting, playing the piano and especially playing the harmonica for his grandchildren and also his vacations to Missouri to see his family every year.
Martin is survived by his children Talbert Connell, Annette (Phillip) Crow, Troy (Kim) Connell and Tyler (Jessica) Connell; his grandchildren Brodie (Celsey), Cashton and Gage Connell, Charles (Mallory) Nichols, Cade (Katelyn) Nichols, Madisen and Maya Crow, Bree Cody, Landon Connell, Brent Wade, Dakota (Mycala) Lease and Tiffany Frye; his great grandchildren Waylon and Wyatt Nichols, Brady Wade, Darius and Emberly Lease; his siblings Fern Owens, William Connell, Bernice Rinker, Clara Martin, Shirley Stephenson and David Connell; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his son Travis, his infant daughter Ashley and his sister Louise Wade.
A Public Visitation for Martin Connell will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at EAST SIDE CEMETERY in Dodgeville where Military Honors will be held by the Dodgeville Area Veterans.
The family would like to thank Upland Hills Hospice for their loving care of dad.
To Martin…friends were also family.
