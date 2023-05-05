Martin E. Connell

Mineral Point – Martin E. Connell, age 89, of Mineral Point, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 surrounded by his family. Martin was born on April 22, 1934 in Jefferson, Missouri, a son of the late William and Lilie May (Odom) Connell.

Martin proudly served in the U.S. Army with the 115th Fighter Wing during the Korean War from 1952- 1954. His family was very proud of his service to our country and will never forget his personal sacrifices. On May 29, 1965, he married Carol Johnston in Dodgeville. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2012. 