Martin "Babe" F. Kieler, 96, of Kieler, WI passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Monona, WI.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29th at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI with Father Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI.

Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI, also on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI.

Complete arrangements are pending.