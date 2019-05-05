Martha "Marti" Louise Bjorklund

Martha Louise "Marti" Bjorklund, age 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019, just 4 days before her 92nd birthday. She was born May 4, 1927 the daughter of Henry and Laura (Perkins) Brill in Beloit, WI.

Martha met the love of her life, Howard G. Bjorklund during their high school years, and they were married November 25, 1948 in Beloit, WI. They shared 70 cherished years together as husband and wife. After high school Marti attended secretarial school and was later employed as secretary to the superintendent of the Beloit School District. Marti and Howard resided in Beloit until 1971 when they moved to Madison.

Marti was a secretary but her most cherished place was in the home being a mother and a wife. Martha and Howard enjoyed travel, especially by car or train, and Marti kept meticulous notes on their adventures in both the states and abroad. She played flute in high school and later in Madison's Capitol City Band. She enjoyed picking strawberries for delicious desserts, volunteering at UW Hospital and Oakwood Village, giving tours at the Governor's Mansion and working on needlepoint, cross stich and word puzzles. She was the best wife anyone could ever ask for and a great mom.

Martha is survived by her devoted husband Howard, her loving children, Jon (Carole) Bjorklund, Sugar Hill, GA, Sonja Rabe, Middleton, WI, Barry (Joy) Bjorklund, Madison, WI, and Chris (Aimee) Bjorklund, Madison, WI, cherished grandchildren, Julia Szokody, Atlanta, GA, John (Courtney) Szokody, Atlanta, GA, Stacey Bjorklund, Phoenix, AZ, Lars (Lily) Bjorklund, Denver, CO, Dane (Grace Weber), Los Angeles, CA, Sol Bjorklund, Madison, WI, Andrea Pflughoeft, Madison, WI, and great grandchildren, Logan Vega, Phoenix, AZ, Avery Szokody, Atlanta, GA, Miles Szokody, Atlanta, GA, and Odin Bjorklund, Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law Alice and Casper Bjorklund, brothers Richard Brill and Eugene Brill, sisters-in-law Irene Brill and Dorothy Brill, brother-in-law Ronald Bjorklund and son-in-law Jon Rabe.

Private family services will be held. Please share your memories by posting tributes.