CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - Martha Kleiber Nutter, age 76, of Cross Plains, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at home peacefully. She was born on March 27, 1947, in Brillion, Wis., the daughter of Raymond and LaVerne (Cayen) Kleiber. Martha was united in marriage to Terry Nutter on Nov. 19, 1971.
Martha attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Brillion and graduated high school from St. Joseph’s Academy in Green Bay. She attended St. Norbert’s College and then moved to Chicago to complete United Airlines Flight Attendant School. Martha worked as a flight attendant for
United Airlines for 42 years, eventually becoming purser and traveling to countries all over the world. She loved her job and sharing stories from her trips.
Martha raised her family in Lake Zurich, Ill., where she was very involved at St. Francis de Sales Parish and School. She especially loved to sing in the choir. After moving to Rockton, Ill. in 2003, they joined St. Peter’s Parish in South Beloit, Ill. For many years she helped coordinate the 24-hour adoration chapel and loved praying and spending time there. She was also very involved in her People of Praise group in Rockton, Ill.
Family meant the world to Martha, and she cherished every moment with her husband and three children. She was a proud grandmother to 13 grandchildren, each of whom held a very special place in her heart. She talked about them nonstop to anyone who would listen.
Martha is survived by her husband, Terry Wayne Nutter; children, Sarah (Chris) Lawn, Raymond Nutter and Mary (Rob) Anderson; grandchildren, Madelyn Lawn, Laura Lawn, Evan Lawn, Greta Lawn, Kiersten Lawn, Gavin Nutter, Layla Nutter, Joslyn Nutter, Rosalie Anderson, Eloise Anderson, Beatrice Anderson, Michael Anderson and Joseph Anderson; sister, Michelle Neibauer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and LaVerne; sister, Mary Marvich; in-laws, Elisha and Betty Nutter; and brother-in-law, Larry Nutter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, Wis. at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
Martha’s family wishes to thank the parishioners of St. Francis Xavier for welcoming Martha for the short time she was a part of their community. They would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at the DHC in Madison who have cared for her the last few years. She loved her weekly visits there. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
