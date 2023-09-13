Martha Kleiber Nutter

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - Martha Kleiber Nutter, age 76, of Cross Plains, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at home peacefully. She was born on March 27, 1947, in Brillion, Wis., the daughter of Raymond and LaVerne (Cayen) Kleiber. Martha was united in marriage to Terry Nutter on Nov. 19, 1971.

Martha attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Brillion and graduated high school from St. Joseph’s Academy in Green Bay. She attended St. Norbert’s College and then moved to Chicago to complete United Airlines Flight Attendant School. Martha worked as a flight attendant for