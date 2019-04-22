Martha June Wegenke

Windsor-Martha Wegenke, age 79, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after battling Parkinson’s disease.

Martha was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put others needs before her own. As her body weakened she continued to put her husband Howard’s needs first, always wondering if he was being taken care of. In much the same way she was a constant source of compassion and care for her children and grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy then being with her family.

Martha was born on June 17, 1939 in Pittsville, Wisconsin where she grew up on the family dairy farm. After high school she moved to Madison where she met her husband Howard while working for General Casualty Insurance. They were united in marriage on August 11, 1962. She worked at Windsor Elementary School for many years as a teacher’s aide and school secretary. Howard and Martha traveled around the world, where they enjoyed many special times with numerous friends and business associates.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Howard Wegenke; son, Alan (Karen) Wegenke; daughter, Maralee (Jeff) Tubbs; grandchildren, Ashley and Austin Tubbs, Ryan Wegenke, Sara (Jason) Kempen, Nola (Dustin) Krueger and Kristy (Adam) Erickson; brother, Martin (Rita) Kellerman; sister, Joanne Pyan; brothers-in-law, Robert (Shirley) Wegenke and John (Jane) Wegenke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Edrie (Darrow) Kellerman; her twin sister, Mary McGraw, and her brother, William Kellerman.

Martha will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is now at peace in heaven with the promise of Jesus our Savior to take care of her for eternity.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main Street, DeForest with Rev. Sue Beadle officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Neshkoro, WI.

The family would like to give a special thanks to everyone who helped care for Martha these past few years.

Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.