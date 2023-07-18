DODGEVILLE/RIDGEWAY -- Martha Jean (Ryan) Husom, age 87, of Ridgeway, went to be with her Lord on July 16, 2023 at Upland Hills Health, surrounded by her family. Martha was born on July 27, 1935 the daughter of James T. and Helen (Blum) Ryan. Martha grew up on the family farm in Ridgeway. After attending Weier Grade School, she attended and graduated from Edgewood High School in Madison where she met her lifelong friend Joann Trainor. In 1953, in a double wedding with her sister Monica, Martha married Milton J. Husom of Arena and they lived in the Ridgeway area all their lives. During her career, besides raising 5 amazing sons, Martha held several jobs, including as a bookkeeper at Dick’s Supermarket and Walnut Hollow, both in Dodgeville. Martha also volunteered at Upland Hills Health for several years and she was also a proud member of the St. Bridget’s Altar Society and Ridgeway American Legion Auxiliary.
Martha is survived by her sons Jim (Kym) Husom, Jerry Husom, Jeff (Mary) Husom, Jon (Suzi) Husom and Jason Husom. She was a wonderful Grandma to her grandchildren Holly (Sam) Crone, Kristen (Jason) Bentley, Ryan (Ella) Husom, Megan (Quinton) McCarthy, Taylor (Liana) Husom, Alayna (Garrett) Rose and Patrick Husom. She was a much loved Great-Grandma to Dominic and Lola Bentley, Graeme and Finley Crone, Reese and Lennon McCarthy, Porter and Wickham Rose and Mari Husom.
Martha is further survived by 2 sisters, Helene (Ron) Gilbertson and Theresa (Ladd) Puskus, a brother, Jim Ryan, a sister-in-law Judy Husom and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her in-laws, Joseph and Margie Husom. She was also preceded in death by 5 brothers, 4 sisters and many in- laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, Ridgeway at 11:00 AM, followed by burial at St. Bridget’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until 10:50 AM.
Martha’s family wishes to thank the staff at CrestRidge Assisted Living and Upland Hills Health for the thoughtful and compassionate care that they provided for her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Bridget’s Catholic Church or Upland Hills Health.