New Glarus, WI -Martha E. Vamstad, age 58, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the New Glarus Home, a little over a year after she was reunited with her mother as her roommate.

Martha was able to share a room at the home with her mother until she passed on June 19, 2018. Martha's heath had declined in recent years as she battled the effects of Congenital Rubella Syndrome (German Measels). Martha was born on February 19, 1961 to Everett and Dorothy Vamstad, she was the fourth child joining Dan, Elizabeth, and Elaine. She loved life, enjoying family, friends, and caretakers. Even with her disability, which included cognitive, vision, hearing, and communication deficits, she enjoyed music, often found tapping her foot to the sounds.

She loved getting dressed up and especially loved getting her nails done. Martha had incredibly strong hands that she used for communicating her needs and for showing affection. She loved to touch soft animals. Martha had quite a sense of humor and was known for her big laugh. She loved to be included in social events.

Martha is survived by her sisters Elizabeth (Robert) Spengler and Elaine (Timothy) Moffitt, nephew: Tim Spengler, nieces: Leslie Young, Ashley Willis, Courtney Peart, great-nephews: Cason, William, Samuel, Maxwell, and Weston, great-nieces: Lillian, Addison, Avery, Katherine.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dan.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Hauge Log Church, 1359 County Rd. Z, Blue Mounds, WI with the Rev. Laura Kolden officiating. Inurnment will be in the Hauge Lutheran Cemetery near Daleyville.

Memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Badger Camp.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Thank you to all of the wonderful people who have supported and cared for Martha.

Godspeed Martha. We love you.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

