OREGON-Martha Ann Long, age 50, of Oregon, passed on Saturday, April 13, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends due to complications of leukemia.

She was born on June 13, 1968, in Madison, the daughter of Erwin "Bud" and Joyce (Haase) Sholts.

Martha graduated from Oregon High School in 1986. She married Martin Long on April 11, 1987 in Oregon.

Martha loved preparing food for the Masonic events. She will be remembered as a selfless, loving wife and mother who devoted much of her life to caring for her family and her numerous pets.

Martha is survived by husband, Martin Long; son, Creighton (Laura) Long; daughter, Mercedes Long; parents, Erwin "Bud" and Joyce Sholts; sister, Sheri Bailey; mother-in-law, Lorraine Long; father-in-law, Donald Long; mother-in-law, Karen (Donald) Taufer; numerous nieces; and many others that referred to her as their second mom. She was preceded in death by her twin daughters, Alexis Anne Long (age 19) and Kassia Leigh Long (age 25).

A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, with the Rev. David J. Susan presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

