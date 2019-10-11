MADISON- Marshall G. Fillner, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center.

He was born on March 16, 1925, in Madison, the son of Gustave and Otellia (Jarlsberg) Fillner.

Marshall graduated from Madison East High School. He married Gloria Bassett on April 15, 1945, in Madison. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Bismark Sea. The ship was sunk by two Japanese Kamikaze just before the battle of Iwo jima and he was rescued after many hours in the Pacific Ocean. Marshall worked as a manager at Wisconsin Bell before retiring in 1981, after 34 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, baseball, and watching the Packers and all UW sports.

Marshall is survived by his son, Terry (Cindy) Fillner; seven grandchildren, Joe Fillner, Christina (Bo) Biggs, Katie (Edgar) Diaz, Liz (Lance) Williston, Benjamin (Heidi) Krenz, Jennifer (Joe) Ranklin, and Jeff Bowers; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Fillner; wife, Gloria Bassett; and daughter, Cheryl Bowers.

A private family service will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Care Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

