Marlys Rittman, age 87, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019.



A memorial service will be at 1 pm on Saturday, May 4 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7291 County Rd PD, Verona. A private burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Dane County Humane Society.



