Marlys C. Yurowski

Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 Our Lord saw that Marlys Taylor Yurowski was tired and guided her home to Him.

Born Friday, January 13th, 1933 in the Township of Honey Creek, Sauk County, the daughter of Vernon Taylor & Edna (Fuchs) Taylor. Marlys attended a one room school in Hillpoint, WI until 7th grade, then family moved to Prairie du Sac, where Marlys attended 8th – 12th grades. She married John Yurowski, May, 1953 and they resided in Sauk City, WI until 1973

Marlys was always involved with her children Michael & Joni’s after school activities & sports. She had a love for animals, which throughout her life, had dogs, cats, birds, fish, & a guinea pig. She always was ready to travel with her daughter and son-in-law. In later years Marlys enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles & coloring.

Survivors include daughter, Joni (Gary) Stiemke; granddaughter, Andrea Yurowski; great-grandson, Derek Schumacher; great-granddaughter, Isabella Yurowski. Sisters, Yvonne Brewer and Rita Merkel; Sister-in-law, Helen Taylor and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death, Son, Michael Yurowski, grandson, Derrick Yurowski, brother, Ronald Dean Taylor, niece, Sue Ann Brewer, great-niece Niki Baker and brother-in-law, Robert Brewer.

Visitation will be held at the First United Church of Christ, Sauk City, Monday, December 10, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:30. Burial will be in the St. Aloysius Cemetery.