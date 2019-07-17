Marlene Rae Favor, age 85 of Viroqua, died Tuesday July 16, 2019.

Funeral Services for Marlene will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway St., in Viroqua. Pastor Bill Horn will officiate with burial following at the Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call during visitations Friday July 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, or Saturday morning before the service from 10:00 -11:00 AM at the church.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to Eagles Aerie #2707, or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Marlene's name.

The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy 56W), in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.