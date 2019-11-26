Marlene M. Geigel age 86 of Monroe, died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Marlene was born on January 8, 1933 in Green County and lived most of her life on the farm where she was born. She graduated from Monroe High School and married Merlyn Geigel on September 26, 1954. Together they farmed 34 years and raised four children. After graduating from high school, Marlene worked at a bank in Monroe until she began raising her family. She later worked as a legal secretary, most recently at Knoke and Ingebritsen Law Office. Marlene was a devoted member of the First Church of Christ Scientist in Monroe. She served as reader, Reading Room librarian, and Sunday school teacher over the years. Visits with her children took her across the country from the mountains of Glacier and Yellowstone Parks to the beaches of Florida. Marlene loved living on the farm, raising animals and tending to her garden and flowers. Prior to returning to work, she raised chickens and sold eggs. She also enjoyed baking, and her children and grandchildren loved the delicious sugar cookies and caramels that she made every Christmas.

Marlene is survived by her children, Gerald Geigel of Monroe, Joanne (Robert) Tokle of Pocatello, Idaho, Judy Beverley of Apopka, Florida; and Roger Geigel of Monroe; grandchildren, Michael Beverley of York, Pennsylvania, Kathryn Tokle of Salt Lake City, Utah, and John Tokle of Moscow, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Freda (Ruch) Weiss; her husband; and two sisters, Helen Kubly and Marian Stocker.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th Street, Monroe. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the Hope Church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A memorial fund will be established in Marlene's name.

