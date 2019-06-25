SPRING GREEN, Wis. - Marlene M. Carmody age 78 of Spring Green passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the UW Hospital.

She was born on September 24, 1940 in Spring Green Township, WI the daughter of Donald and Gladys (Johnson) Haller. Marlene was married on April 15, 1961 to Jerome Joseph Carmody Sr. After graduating from the River Valley High School she went to work as a waitress at the Truck Hotel in Spring Green.

She then went to work at Badger Army Ammunition Plant as a secretary until its closing in 1975 and started working at River Valley High School as the HR Specialist until her retirement in 2007. Marlene enjoyed the people she worked with and stayed friends with many of them after her retirement. The greatest love of her life were her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Jerome Joseph "Jerry" Carmody of Spring Green, 2 daughters, Jacqueline (Terry) Carter of Avoca, Carla Carmody of Spring Green, 2 grandchildren, Michelle and Jon Carter both of Avoca, her twin sister, Marilyn Kessenich of Avoca, a sister-in-law, Catherine Rogers of Spring Green, many nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Gladys Haller, her husband, Jerome Joseph Carmody Sr., a grandson, Jeffrey Carter , a sister-in-law, Florentine Alt, 5 brothers-in-law, John Alt, George Rogers, Donald Kessenich, Michael Carmody Sr. and Cecil Sickels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M.

Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.