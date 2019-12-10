Marlene A. Ells, 77 of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Black Hawk Senior Residence.

Marlene was born on November 11, 1942 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Wilbert and Ida (Yaeggi) Ells and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1962.

Marlene is survived by her son, Andrew (Carrie) Ells of Jefferson; grandchildren, Jade Kuhnke of Fort Atkinson and Marley-Jo and Ian Ells both of Jefferson; great grandson, Jasper Kuhnke of Fort Atkinson; brother, John (Cheri) Ells of Fort Atkinson; sisters, Mary (Harvey) Draves of Beloit and Helen (James) Funk of Arkansas and sister-in-law, Sandy Ells of Janesville.

Marlene was also preceded in death by her brother, Henry Ells and sister, Janet (Peter) Saldana.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home until time of service.

