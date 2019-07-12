MADISON - Marleen K. Kundert, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Crossroads of Sun Prairie

She was born on Oct. 2, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Franklin and Dorothy (Gray) Kundert. Marleen graduated from East Madison High School. She was very proud of being an employee at the VA Hospital and was a member of Women's Auxiliary for 20+ years.



Marleen loved to collect porcelain dolls and beanie babies. She was an avid bingo player, loved taking bus trips down to Iowa and going to concerts at the Capital Center. Marleen was involved with her church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved flowers, especially Lilies. Marleen was known for always putting others before herself.



Marleen is survived by her niece, Robin June Wills. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, June Wills-Scadin; nephews, David Wills and Timothy Wills; brother, Robert Kundert; brother-in-laws, Robert Wills, Sr. and Richard Scadin.



A memorial service will be held at PLYMOUTH CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019, with the Rev. Leslie M. Schenk presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.



Memorials may be made to Plymouth Congregational Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



