Madison - Mark William Deadman, doting husband, loving father, dear grandfather, brother, uncle, wordsmith, amateur comedian, dictionary junkie, Patriot, unapologetic conservative, die hard Badger and Packer fan, avid hunter, classic car enthusiast, boat lover, Eagle River resident, gourmet cook, bar owner, Madison historian, Miller Lite Beer drinker, self proclaimed encyclopedia of useless knowledge and cancer fighting warrior passed away on May 3, 2023. Of all his titles, the most cherished were those of husband, Dad, and Papa.
Mark was born at a young age to Charles and Ellen (Harrington) Deadman on either August 18th or August 19th, 1945. The exact date has been a lifelong dispute between his Mother and the birth certificate, but this allowed him to celebrate two birthdays every year. Growing up in downtown Madison, he loved roaming the East Johnson corridor, doing anything outdoors or on the lakes. In elementary school, he met lifelong best friend William Meddings and over the years, the two of them participated in much fun, mischief, and shenanigans. As a teen, he developed a love for cars and could name almost every classic cars year and model from sight.
Mark met the love of his life, Janet Rae Fjelstad working at his brother Chuck’s ice cream business, The Chocolate House (now Chocolate Shoppe). Despite him being late to their very first date because a dog biting his pants (or so he claims), they have been inseparable and madly in love every day since.
Mark graduated in 1963 from Madison Central High School where he participated in track and wrestling. He enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, Madison where he spent one semester drinking beer and playing cards. He missed that “cute little blonde” and decided to transfer to Stevens Point to be with Jan. At Stevens Point, Mark was President of the University Activity Board and he and Jan were named Winter Carnival King and Queen of 1965. They married after college graduation and moved to Muncie, Indiana. Mark attended graduate school and obtained a Masters in Student Personnel and Higher Education at Ball State University. He enjoyed his time in Indiana and worked for Ball State as a Residence Hall Director for several years.
Mark and Jan returned to Madison and he started working for Means Services with his father-in-law, Donald Fjelstad. This was one of treasured relationships. Don taught him everything he knew about woodworking and how to fix things. He considered Don to be his second father. Mark enjoyed his time at Means and loved traveling the state in sales, picking wild asparagus along the road. In his spare time, he taught business classes for Upper Iowa and Concordia Universities. After working for Means, Mark managed the Hilldale Chocolate Shoppe for several years.
In 1996, Mark fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning a neighborhood bar. He owned and operated Busse’s Markway for 20 years. Mark enjoyed interacting with customers, watching Jeopardy, sponsoring sports teams, and hosting Badger and Packer potluck parties where he would give out free Jell-O shots for every touchdown. Mark was a Kiwanis member and a member of the Northside Business Association, serving as President for two terms. Mark would joke that he was a jack of all trades but a master of none. His charismatic personality attracted friends from all walks of life. Mark was a proud Elks member when he passed.
Mark and Jan had three children, Cortney, Matthew and Darcy. He also had two bonus children, Cortney’s husband Tim and Matt’s wife Jennifer, who he loved and considered his own. He loved being a father and did everything he could to encourage any and all endeavors, from coaching various sporting teams to whipping up gourmet snacks for study sessions to reviewing school papers at all hours of the night. Mark was always there for his children and participated in countless moves for them, some which were clear across the country. Whenever he was thanked for helping his children, he would always reply with “It’s part of the job description.”
Of all things in this world, Mark loved his wife Jan the most. He adored her and was faithfully committed for almost 57 years. They enjoyed spending time together watching Yellowstone, Jeopardy and Fox News, watching the eagles and listening to the loons at their Eagle River home, cruising, traveling across the country and attending any and all events to support their six grandchildren. Papa’s grandbabies were his pride and joy. He created so many magical opportunities for them to make memories and share laughter between his Fireworks shows, bonfires, and 4th of July parades. Papa, aka “Marshmallow Man”, was the center of the Deadman universe and the hole that he leaves is deep.
Mark is survived by his beautiful bride Jan Deadman; daughter Cortney Feige (Tim); son Matthew Deadman (Jennifer); daughter Darcy Deadman and six cherished grandchildren; Adalyn (16), Sophia (14), Gavin (13), Finnian (11), Stella (9) and Signe (6). He also leaves behind brother Charles Deadman and his wife Nancy, brother in law, Thomas Fjelstad and his wife Brenda Joyce and cousin Bruce Deadman. Mark will be missed by many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mark is preceded in death by his father, Charles Deadman, brother Harry Deadman, mother Ellen Floyd, father-in-law Donald Fjelstad, sister Joan Monson and mother-in-law Constance Fjelstad.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ryan Porter with SSM Health for his wonderful oncology care over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace Hospice or St. Jude.
A visitation will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME at 2418 North Sherman Avenue in Madison on June 3rd, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. A service for Mark will take place at the funeral home at 4pm.
Thank you Dad and Papa! You left your "Mark" on all of us. We hope you are “driving fast and taking chances.”