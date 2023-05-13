Mark William Deadman

Madison - Mark William Deadman, doting husband, loving father, dear grandfather, brother, uncle, wordsmith, amateur comedian, dictionary junkie, Patriot, unapologetic conservative, die hard Badger and Packer fan, avid hunter, classic car enthusiast, boat lover, Eagle River resident, gourmet cook, bar owner, Madison historian, Miller Lite Beer drinker, self proclaimed encyclopedia of useless knowledge and cancer fighting warrior passed away on May 3, 2023. Of all his titles, the most cherished were those of husband, Dad, and Papa.

Mark was born at a young age to Charles and Ellen (Harrington) Deadman on either August 18th or August 19th, 1945. The exact date has been a lifelong dispute between his Mother and the birth certificate, but this allowed him to celebrate two birthdays every year. Growing up in downtown Madison, he loved roaming the East Johnson corridor, doing anything outdoors or on the lakes. In elementary school, he met lifelong best friend William Meddings and over the years, the two of them participated in much fun, mischief, and shenanigans. As a teen, he developed a love for cars and could name almost every classic car's year and model from sight.

