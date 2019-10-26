MADISON - Mark Weir Heininger, age 63, of Madison, Wis. passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home. He was born on Aug. 25, 1956, in Beloit, Wis., the son of Edward K. Heininger and Mary Belle Weir Heininger. He married Jennifer Seydel on Nov. 23, 1989, in Quincy, Ill. Mark started his career in 1978 as a high school chemistry teacher and football coach at Columbus High School in Waterloo, Iowa, and retired in 2016 from Virent in Madison, Wis.

In between those points in time, Mark lived, learned and played in many different places on this earth. He was a man of many skills, a Ph.D. analytical chemist by trade, but proficient in so many skills; one might call him a Renaissance Man. He was a charter member of the Iowa City Elton John fan club, a carpenter, a brick mason, an accountant, a chef, a kennel man, a multi-sport athlete and linebacker, but mostly a gentleman and lover to his wife of 30 years, Jennifer "Jenny" Seydel. They lived their years together as a uniquely bonded couple, each a balance to the other. Mark was a man that was introduced by his gravelly voice tinted with a smidgen of squeak, you knew he was coming and were immediately anticipating his warm smile and an intriguing conversation. Yet, should the occasion arise, he was a lion in the cause of humane goodness. He was one of the masterpieces, very few of which grace this earth.

We miss him for all his strength and character. It is impossible to mention all those that are considered survivors in this loss. As a leader, mentor and coach so many have been guided by his stellar character at some point on their journey. For posterity sake, however, we must list his surviving family as his wife, Jennifer Seydel; his mother, Mary B Heininger (nee Weir); his sisters, Margot, (Bob) Olsen and Marsha (Carl) Ramey; his brother, Jim (LeeAnn) Heininger; and 19 nieces and nephews and eight great grandnieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward K. Heininger.

To celebrate how he LIVED, Jenny will host a bonfire and grazing table to celebrate Mark's life at their home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. On Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, there will be another party at the CELEBRATION BARN in Iowa City, Iowa, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friends and family are invited to both.

No flowers please. Memorials in memory of Mark should go to your local animal shelter to support four legged friends that were so dear to Mark; the National Parks Service that were always at the center of his travels; or the Green Schools National Network where he was the volunteer Business Manager and Assistant to the Executive Director.

