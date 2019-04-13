Mark Porter Austin, age 70, passed away on April 10, 2019, with his loving wife Cheryl by his side. He was born on June 3, 1948, in Madison, the son of Gerald and Joyce (Porter) Austin. Mark graduated from Central High School in Madison. Mark married Cheryl Goetsch on October 2, 1982, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillpoint, Wisconsin.

Mark was a successful business man who owned the Red Shed on campus, The Prairie Inn in North Leeds and the Creole Café on Monroe Street. He had a passion for cooking, going to garage sales, playing euchre and spending time with friends.

Mark's hobbies included grocery shopping, cooking, spending summer weekends at the cabin along the Wisconsin River, antiques and John Wayne movies. He was a Badger, Packer, and Brewer fan and enjoyed vacationing especially in Mexico, San Francisco, and New Orleans.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Cheryl Austin; sister, Linda Austin of Baltimore; mother-in-law, Dolores Goetsch of Reedsburg; brother-in-law, Jerry (Patty) Goetsch of Kewaskum; sister-in-law, Char (Victor) McCauley of Reedsburg; nieces and nephews, Peter (Christine) Goetsch, Thomas (Jessica) McCauley, Shawn (James) Wakup, Brandon Goetsch, Shannon (Collin) White and Kelsey (Bryan) Goetsch; grand nieces and nephews, Conner and Hannah Goetsch, Parker McCauley, Layla and Noah Wakup, and Theo White; a cousin, Michael (June) Austin of St. Albans, VT, and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, Earl, his grandparents, and many special cousins.

A funeral service will be held at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 110 North Whitney Way, Madison, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hillpoint, WI.

In lieu of flowers, Mark's family asks for donations to be made to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.

Special thanks to the staff of Meriter, UW and Select Specialty Hospitals and Nazareth Rehab for their great care throughout this journey.