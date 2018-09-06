Mark J. Felski

Montello - Mark John Felski, age 50, passed away on August 30, 2018 at his home in Montello. He was born on August 4, 1968 in Arlington Heights, IL, the son of Henry and Betty Felski.



He is survived by his parents Henry and Betty; sister Linda (Darrel) Fiene; brother Lee (Julie) Felski; sister Lisa (Joel) Reed; nieces, Kristy, Kimberly, Jennifer, Elena, and Ava; nephews, John and Alex.



A celebration of Marks life will take place with family and friends next summer on Lake Wisconsin.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mark's name to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD).



"To the old rugged cross, I will ever be true.

It's shame and reproach gladly bear

Then he'll call me someday to my home faraway.

Where his glory forever I'll share

So I'll cherish the Old Rugged Cross

Till my trophies at last I lay down

I will cling to the Old Rugged Cross

And exchange it someday for a crown."