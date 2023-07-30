Mark Hodgson

Barneveld- Mark Hodgson, of Town of Brigham died unexpectedly on July 27, 2023 at the age of 70. 

He was born in Dodgeville, WI on January 8, 1953, the son of the late Thomas and Geraldine (Sweeney) Hodgson. He graduated high school from Barneveld and chose the life of a dairy farmer, his true passion.  He was introduced to the love of his life, Bonnie Baker, through his soon-to-be father-in-law while spraying crops on the Baker farm.  They were united in marriage on June 23, 1979.  Together they raised their three children and managed their family farm where Mark was born and raised.  