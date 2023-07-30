Barneveld- Mark Hodgson, of Town of Brigham died unexpectedly on July 27, 2023 at the age of 70.
He was born in Dodgeville, WI on January 8, 1953, the son of the late Thomas and Geraldine (Sweeney) Hodgson. He graduated high school from Barneveld and chose the life of a dairy farmer, his true passion. He was introduced to the love of his life, Bonnie Baker, through his soon-to-be father-in-law while spraying crops on the Baker farm. They were united in marriage on June 23, 1979. Together they raised their three children and managed their family farm where Mark was born and raised.
Farming was the way of life for Mark. He was proud to farm with his brother, Jerry Hodgson, whom he adored and respected. Together they managed crops on multiple farms and helped other farmers in times of need. And while farming was the way of life, what fueled him was his three children. He loved watching them in sports and then growing into the adults they are today. The joys of his life were his seven grandchildren. Through those interactions the softer side of “Bumpa” was present and there was no one he wanted to spoil more than them.
Mark led his life with his best friend and work partner, Bonnie. They made sure their own children understood what hard work was and how to keep going even when times got tough. Most importantly, through all that hard work, they made sure their children had a hand in the daily tasks of family farming. Hodgson Farms instilled the ability to work hard into many surrounding youth with the 30,000 plus small squares bales that needed to be put away every year.
Mark had a passion of harvesting crops. You knew how things were going by the position of his hat. If it was on backwards, crops were running good and there were no break downs for that day. He spent many hours in his combine harvesting corn for farmers from all directions. He loved running the combine. There was not a person who could get a combine set and operate it better than him. Just to settle the dust on what color was best, nothing runs better than a Gleaner!
After selling the cows a few years ago he decided to become a bus driver for Barneveld School District. To the pleasant surprise of his family, this job brought him so much happiness. He enjoyed driving kids for sporting events, school activities, but his favorite was the little kids. The cards they made for him over the years would be shared with his family and hung on the fridge with pride.
Mark was loved and respected by many for his ability to lend a hand when needed. Regardless, of who or what was going on, Mark would lend his shirt off his back even when he didn't have one for himself. He put his blood and sweet into the family farm. He was bigger than life and he was our rock.
Mark is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hodgson; his children, Heidi (Tim) Kovac, William (Amy) Hodgson, and Inger (Dustin) Alfred; seven grandchildren, Brooke and Blair Kovac, Wynn and Waylon Hodgson, Cheyenne, Lyla, and Beau Alfred. He is also survived by his brother Jerry (Jackie) Hodgson; mother-in-law, Irene (Weck) Baker; sister-in-laws, Barb (Tim) Ryan and Blanche (Don) Vlasak; and nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Douglas Baker, along with other aunts and uncles.
Mark’s family wishes to thank to all first responders and firefighters for all their efforts and support provided.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial. Mark had a desire to update a school entrance sign before his death, so his family would like to honor those wishes. If interested, please donate to https://everloved.com/life-of/mark-hodgson/