Mark David Pertzborn, age 73, of Middleton, formerly of Cross Plains, Wis., died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Mark is survived by his children, Marci (Colin) Hughes of Mukwonago and Tom (Abby) Pertzborn of Madison; step-children, Ray (Joylin) Buchanan and Julie (Chris) Watson, both of Cross Plains; grandchildren, Liam, Owen, Braeden, and Lydia; step-grandchildren, Teryn, Quinn and Magnolia; and his sister, Kay Ellen Pertzborn. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn; his wife, Charleen Buchanan; his brother, John; and half-brother, Stan.



Mark was born on April 22, 1946, in Madison, to Stanley and Margaret Pertzborn, and he graduated from West High School in Madison. Mark served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve obtaining the rank of Sergeant First Class and earned many letters of commendation.

He had a very successful career in construction, beginning his career as a carpenter apprentice. Mark was a Construction Superintendent with Madsen Construction, and after a brief move to Colorado, ended his career as a Superintendent with Findorff, building many iconic buildings in the Madison area. He was a member of American Legion Post 245, the Knights of Columbus and St. Francis Parish.



His children remember him as a thoughtful, generous, driven man, who encouraged them to pursue their goals. You would never go hungry around Mark. He loved eating out and would always treat. He took many vacations throughout his life including adventures to Alaska, Hawaii, Europe, and Australia but his favorite spot was his snowbird home in Delray Beach, Florida.

Each year he seemed to add just a little more time, finding the winters in Wisconsin more and more unbearable. The friends and neighbors in his community were as much of a draw as the weather, and he enjoyed working as a walking scorer for the Honda Classic, Allianz and WGC golf tournaments while there.

Mark experienced many highs and lows emotionally and physically throughout his life, but always by his side for 60 years was his friend John Penn. From the early years of basketball and Lombardino's pizza, to many cruises, countless rounds of golf, and comforting hours at the hospital, John remained his confidant and best friend.



A graveside service will be held at ST. BARNABAS CEMETERY, 10770 U.S. Hwy. 14, Mazomanie on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Father Tom Kelley officiating. A reception is to follow at AMERICAN LEGION POST 245, 2217 American Legion Dr., Cross Plains, WI 53528.

All are welcome to attend both service and reception to celebrate Mark's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mark's name to American Legion Post 245 to the address above. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital for their efforts and care.



Mark will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.



Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.