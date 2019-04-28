Mark D. Runkel, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at UW Hospital surrounded by family. He bravely fought melanoma for several years, dying of complications from it. He was born, Aug. 12, 1954, in Madison, to Dudley and Katherine “Mary” (Lukes) Runkel. Mark graduated from LaFollette High School in 1972. He married his high school sweetheart, Toni Reynolds, in 1976. Mark worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 40 years in several different departments. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family, watching and playing sports, especially tennis and golf, with friends and family. His greatest joy was being a “ Papa” to his three grandchildren and spending quality time with his family. Mark is survived by his wife, Toni; sons, Benjamin (Christin) Runkel and Nathan (Julia) Runkel; grandchildren, Cole and Jackson Runkel, and Connor Runkel; brother, Robert (Colleen) Runkel; In-laws, Lyle and Darlene Reynolds; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Orr and Debbie (John Kalson) Runkel- Kalson; brother-in-law, Robert (Jo Somers) Reynolds. Also, many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael Runkel and Patrick (Richard Sims) Runkel; and brother in law, Todd Reynolds. A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mark’s name to the UW Carbone Center or Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank all the staff on B6/6 and the team at the Melanoma clinic for all the tender loving care they gave to Mark and his family during this difficult time. Online condolences can be made at www.gundersonfh.com.