Mark Anthony Minter

Mark A. Minter died September 6, 2018, at SSM Hospital from complications of his existing health and cancer treatment. He was born August 4, 1964.

Mark was a special person with Downs Syndrome. His spirit took him on adventures throughout the city; some with the consequences not well thought out. One happy independent dude!

He loved attention, staying overnight at his grandparents; Herman and Della Minter, (always kept his suitcase packed, just in case), playing and swimming with the neighborhood children, shooting buckets, sailing with parents, bike riding, hats, stuffed animals, photos, backyard tree house, Cub Scouts, swings, Halloween, camping, and (believe me) could out dance Michael Jackson.

After high school graduation, Community Work Services provided guidance and direction to Mark and he worked many job sites in the city for 33 years. He had a near perfect work attendance record. We thank all their staff for many years of dedicated and sometimes not easy service.

At age 26 his parents, both working, made the decision they were unable to provide the supervision he required and he moved to a structured apartment; eventually with Dream Weavers. His primary caregiver and family friend, Ingvarr, was with him for 27 years. His consistent care and guidance are much appreciated and we thank you.

Survivors include his parents, Cletus and Annette Minter; brothers David and Ronald (Nadia) Minter; many aunts and uncles; nephews; cousins; and friends. We remember his deceased grandparents, Herman and Della Minter and George and Celia Philipps.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, September 14, 2018, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Avenue, Madison, with Msgr. Daniel Ganshert presiding. A visitation will be held from 10AM until time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens following the service.