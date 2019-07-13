Mark Allen Osborn, age 66, passed away June 29th, 2019 after a short bout with cancer. He was born in Madison, WI, Aug 6, 1952, the son of Jannette (nee Lindauer) and Eugene Osborn.

He grew up in the Langdon area of Madison and attended Central High School until its closure his junior year. He finished at Madison West, but always wanted it known that he went to Central. Mark served as property manager for the family real estate business.

After he retired, Mark purchased a duplex so that he could take care of his mother. Mark enjoyed pool and poker his entire life, making many lifelong friends along the way. He also enjoyed traveling, especially with his family. His sharp sense of humor will be missed.

Mark is survived by son, Ryan (Stephanie) Osborn; daughter Marissa (Talal) Seddik; six grandchildren, Karina, Ronald, Elle, Ayah, Reagan, and Noor; his brother E. Kurt (Anita) Osborn; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Jannette.