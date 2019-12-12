Mark A. Colby

Mark Anthony Colby, of Arena Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, December 9th at Agrace hospice in Fitchburg.

He was born to John and Margaret Colby on July 12th 1942. Mark lived a simple farm life with his family. He was a kind and gentle soul to everyone that he met, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Toni (Wright) Colby, children, Abigail and Richard Colby, brother, Michael (Mary) Colby, sister in law, Gretchen Colby and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Colby, brothers, John and Thomas Colby, sister in law, Constance Colby.

Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 9-11:30am on Tuesday December 17th. Mass will follow visitation at 11:30am. Burial will be in Arena Cemetery, and a luncheon to follow at Grandma Mary's.