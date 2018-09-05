Oregon -- Marjory J. Furseth, age 81, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018 at UW Hospital in Madison.

She was born on May 2, 1937 in Dodgeville, WI to her parents William and Ethel (Kite) Mueller. Marjory graduated from Madison Central High School in 1955. On April 12, 1958 she was united in marriage to Howard Furseth in Madison. Marjory retired from American Family Insurance in 1991 after 30 plus years. She loved to travel with and to visit her family with occasional stops at the casinos along the way. Marjory also enjoyed researching her genealogy, reading, playing a spirited game of SkipBo with the granddaughters, and sharing a beer with friends.

Marjory is survived by her sons Jeff Furseth, Paul (Denise) Furseth, and Gregg Furseth, granddaughters Jill (Kevin) Kleist, Erica Furseth, Amanda (Cody Coleman) Furseth, and Samantha Furseth, great-grandchildren Brody and Eurik Kleist. She is further survived by her brothers John (Dee) Mueller, Gordy (Carolyn) Mueller, Don Mueller, and Dick (Bernie) Mueller, sister-in-law Judy Mueller, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Michelle, sister June (Sam) Cuccia, and brothers Russ (Vangie) Mueller and Mike Mueller.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI with burial in the Belleville Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Ace’s Main Tap, 121 S. Main St., Oregon, WI.

A memorial fund has been established.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

